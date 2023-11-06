Jadeja & Co: Knocking on History's Door with Unfinished Business

Everyone dreamt of a repeat of 1983.

But when Jadeja was dismissed for 77 off just 59 balls with four boundaries and four sixes, a billion hearts were broken. Then, when Dhoni was tragically run out, no one ever recovered from that. Martin Guptill will never be forgiven for this fatal error of being swift and accurate with his throw.

Dhoni did not play for India again. Virat Kohli is no longer the captain, the then head coach Ravi Shastri is now back in the commentary box. A few other players on either side are no longer on the circuit.

But one man, Jadeja, is still up and running. He is still taking on the best in the world with his fielding, bowling, and batting. He is the only genuine all-rounder in the squad for India during the ongoing World Cup. The two other all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are out injured. This means the entire role of providing balance to the line-up lies with Jadeja. He therefore must shoulder much responsibility during the remainder of the World Cup.