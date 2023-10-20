ICC World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record From Last 11 Games

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record From Last 11 Games

#CWC23 | Ahead of #INDvsNZ, let's turn back the clock and find out what happened when they met in recent years.
Kanika Singh
World Cup
Updated:

When the table toppers of the tournament and number four placed team –India and New Zealand – lock horns in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, 15 November, in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 match, fans will witness a repeat of the 2019 semi-final clash.

While Indian fans would ideally prefer a comfortable affair, given the agony from 2019 World Cup semifinal, we can expect riveting experience, given the history of the two teams.

As the cricketing giants gear up for an epic clash, let’s turn back the clock and take a look at what transpired between them in the last ten ODI meetings between them.

1. 22 October 2023 – India Won By 4 Wickets (ICC World Cup 2023)

The men in blue took on the BlackCaps at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala and handed them their first blow of the tournament with a 4-wicket loss. 

India started in usually alarming fashion, chasing a much smaller target of 274 runs, with Rohit Sharma hammering four sixes in a 40-ball 46 that dominated an opening partnership of 71 with Shubman Gill. After that, Virat Kohli took the baton and amassed 95 runs before being bowled out trying to hit the winning six.

For the third and fourth wickets, Kohli was the less dominant partner in half-century stands but he continued with his skillful stroke play while KL Rahul was dismissed for the first time in the tournament after playing down the wrong line against Santner and Shreyas Iyer was trapped by a short ball. A major obstacle struck when he made an error that resulted in Suryakumar Yadav being sent back, but Ravindra Jadeja allayed India's concerns by hitting the winning boundary.

Earlier in the first innings, Mohammed Shami rained wrath on the Kiwis as he finished his spell with a 5-wicket haul. For the visitors, Daryl Mitchell top scored with the bat as he put on 159 for the third wicket with Rachin Ravindra and reached an exact run-a-ball hundred in the 41st over.
2. 24 January 2023 – India Won By 90 Runs (3-Match Series)

In the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, put in to bat first, India posted a mammoth total of 385 runs with openers Shubman Gill (112) and Skipper Rohit Sharma (101) scoring tons apiece. All-rounder Hardik Pandya hit a fifty. With Yuzvendra Chahal taking two wickets and Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav taking three apiece, the Indian bowling attack restricted NZ to 295 runs in 41.2 overs. 

3. 21 January 2023 – India Won By 8 Wickets

India rode on their phenomenal bowling prowess to bundle out the Kiwis for just 108 runs in 34.3 overs in the second ODI at the SVNS Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya each claimed two wickets, while Mohammed Shami stole the show with three wickets. Chasing this meagre total, Rohit Sharma’s fifty and Shubman Gill’s 40 off 53 balls powered India to a victory in 20.1 overs.

4. 18 January 2023 – India Won By 12 Runs

India chose to bat first in the first ODI of the series being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, and thanks to Shubman Gill's incredible double century, they amassed a gigantic total of 349 for 8.

In their attempt to chase the score, New Zealand's middle and top order let them down, but they managed to reach 337 courtesy of a heroic 140-run knock from number 7 batter Michael Bracewall and a half-century from Mitchell Santner. However, the Indian bowling attack got the better of them and bundled them out with 4 balls to spare. Mohammed Siraj finished with a four-fer.

5. 30 November 2022 – No Result (3-Match Series)

In the third match in Christchurch, rain played spoilsport and caused the match to be abandoned. Nevertheless, in 47.3 overs, the Kiwi bowling assault held India to 219 runs. The opening pair stitched together 104 runs in only 18 overs as they went on the attack. If it wasn’t for the persistent showers, the hosts would have registered a resounding victory.

6. 27 November 2022 – No Result (3-Match Series)

The second match in Hamilton, too, ended in no result as the game was marred by incessant rain. However, India were 89 for 1 in 12.5 overs when the play stopped and looked in good touch.

7. 25 November 2022 – NZ Won By 7 Wickets (3-Match Series)

In the first ODI, Kane Williamson asked the visitors to bat first at the Eden Park in Auckland. Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer top scored with the bat by notching up 72 and 80 runs respectively. Shubman Gill, too, brought up a half-century. India set a target of 307 runs which the Kiwi batters chased easily. Skipper Williamson (94*) and Tom Latham (145*) remained unbeaten as they wrapped up the game in 47.1 overs.

8. 11 February 2020 – NZ Won By 5 Wickets (3-Match Series)

In the 3rd match in Mount Maunganui, India, batting first, set a target of 297 runs. A brilliant century by KL Rahul (112 runs) and a composed 62 by Shreyas Iyer anchored the Indian innings. NZ successfully chased down the target, scoring 300/5 in 47.1 overs. Martin Guptil's outstanding knock of 66 along with Henry Nicholl's 80, laid the foundation for chase. Colin de Grandhmome’s crucial 58 of 28 propelled the Kiwis to victory

9. 8 February 2020 – NZ Won By 22 Runs (3-Match Series)

In the 2nd match held in Auckland, batting first New Zealand posted a total of 273/8 in 50 overs. Ross Taylor played a crucial knock, scoring 73 runs, supported by Henry Nicholls, who contributed 41 runs. 

In response, India managed 251/10 in 48.3 overs, falling short of the target. Shreyas Iyer's 52 and KL Rahul's 57 were the notable contributions from the Indian batting side. However, New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack, particularly from Kyle Jamieson and Hamish Bennett, who took 2 wickets each, proved effective in securing a victory for New Zealand.

10. 5 February 2020 – NZ Won By 4 Wickets (3-Match Series)

In the 1st match held in Hamilton, India, batting first, scored 347/4 in 50 overs, with significant contributions from Shreyas Iyer, who scored 103 not out, and KL Rahul, who made 88 runs. Captain Virat Kohli also played a crucial inning, scoring 51 runs.

In response, New Zealand successfully chased down the target, scoring 348/6 in 48.1 overs. Ross Taylor's magnificent 109 not out and Tom Latham's 69 runs guided New Zealand to victory. Additionally, Henry Nicholls and debutant Kyle Jamieson contributed with valuable innings of 78 and 25 runs respectively.

11. 9-10 July 2019 – NZ Won By 18 Runs (ICC World Cup 2019)

The 11th match in the list is that one encounter that is perhaps etched in the memory of every cricket fan - the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand.

Held at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, the match was nothing but a nightmare for every Indian. Take a closer look as things happened to scratch your wounds:

After opting to bat first, New Zealand amassed 239/8 in 50 overs, led by opener Martin Guptill's pivotal 74 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded an outstanding Indian bowling effort that restricted New Zealand's scoring rate and kept the score within their reach.

On the reserve day, India's batting order continued to face difficulty, eventually being bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs. New Zealand's accurate and relentless bowling, spearheaded by Matt Henry and Trent Boult, played a significant role in their victory.

This resulted in New Zealand securing a hard-fought win and progressing to the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Published: 20 Oct 2023,07:20 PM IST

