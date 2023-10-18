ICC World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra Returns to Roots, With India Rooting For Him

The Krishnamurthy household emanated cricket, and in more ways than one. Look around, and one would find cricket gear adorning every corner. – bats, pads, gloves, you name them. Get on the computer, and the solitary item one would find is cricket video games. Running on the television would either be live cricket matches, or repeat telecasts. At the assemblage of old friends, there would be former cricketers – the Srinaths, Viswanaths and Arunkumars.

There was no overwhelmingly explicit directive for Rachin to inculcate his father’s passion, but it naturally rubbed off on him. By three, he would pick up the bat and swing at the balls. And as it turned out, he was more than decent at it.