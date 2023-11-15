Australia vs South Africa Semi-Final: Where To Watch Live Streaming of AUS vs SA

Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA Semi-final Live Streaming and Telecast World Cup 2023: Australia and South Africa will clash in semi-final match of World Cup 2023 today on Thursday, 16 November 2023. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The winner of this knock out game will join India in the finals on Sunday, 19 November 2023. To avoid the impact of weather disruption on the result, there is a reserve day for AUS vs SA semi-final match. However, if the reserve day is also washed out by rain, the highest-ranked side will progress to the finals.

Both South Africa and Australia have been through highs and lows in the ongoing world cup 2023. South Africa is currently at number 2 in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 14 points and a run rate of +1.261. They have won 7 and lost 2 matches out of the 9 games played. Australia is at spot 3 in the World Cup standings with 14 points and NRR of +0.841. They also have won 7 and lost 2 matches out of the 9 games played.

