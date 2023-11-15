ICC World Cup 2023: Sachin Congratulates Virat Kohli for Breaking His Record
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Virat Kohli for breaking his record of 49 ODI centuries, as the latter recorded his 50th ton in this format during India’s 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, which is being played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
Scoring a century in 106 deliveries at Tendulkar’s home ground, with the iconic former cricketer being in attendance, Kohli became the first player in the history of the game to register 50 centuries in the ODI format, surpassing his idol’s tally.
“The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player,” Tendulkar wrote.
On Kohli breaking his record in Mumbai – where he grew up, and also lifted the World Cup back in 2011 – Tendulkar wrote “I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake.”
