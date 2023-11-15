World Cup 2023: Seven-Star Shami Scintillates in India’s 70 Run Win Over NZ

India stormed into the ICC World Cup 2023 final after beating New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Mohammed Shami ruled the roost with his scintillating spell, which yielded seven wickets,

The veteran pacer opened his account in the 5th over of India’s innings by removing opener Devon Conway on his very first delivery of the day. Shami then followed it up with the wicket of this competition's emerging starlet, Rachin Ravindra, in just his second over of the game.

In his second spell, the 33-year-old nabbed the all-important wickets of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson – who was looking menacing after scoring 69 runs – and just a couple of deliveries later, made Tom Latham his fourth victim of the match.