ICC World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Credits Rohit Sharma for Spreading Fearlessness
Images: PTI
After India’s thumping 70-run victory over New Zealand to seal a ICC World Cup 2023 final berth, team India batter Shreyas Iyer heaped praises on skipper Rohit Sharma.
Iyer, who scored 106 runs off 70 balls, said that Rohit is a brave captain who spreads his infectious energy and lays the groundwork for the coming batters to advance the innings.
“Rohit sets the template, gives us the starts where we have to just go and carry forward from the base he gives. He is a fearless captain. You can see that in his body language and it's kind of infectious, rubs off on all the players,” Iyer told the broadcasters.
Iyer also admitted that his start to the tournament wasn’t “great” and revealed that he recieved support from his captain and coach.
The number four batter also revealed how he handled pressure in crunch situations. “To be honest in pressure situations you tend to get nervous but at the same time it's also fun playing in front of so many people and if you perform they lift you up,” he said.
When asked how intense are the net sessions given the quality of the bowling attack he said, “It is definitely intense. We see to it that we play the most difficult bowler. Whenever Bumrah comes with the new ball I face him because you know it's going to be difficult and it helps you for the matches.”
