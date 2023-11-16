Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in World Cup 2023; Virat and Shami at Number 1

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 16 November 2023.
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is just a few days away from its final stage. India has already made it to the finals and will be joined by either Australia or South Africa on Sunday, 19 November 2023. The 'Men in Blue' have been spectacular in the ongoing World Cup and have broken several records. They reached the finals with a perfect score without losing any match. India is currently leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570.
Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer of world cup 2023. He surpassed the record of Sachin Tendulkar by hitting his 50th ODI century in the semi-final match against New Zealand. Kohli has now become an international batter with the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket. Besides, he is at number 1 spot in the most 50-plus scores in a world cup list, which was earlier lead by Sachin Tendulkar.
Indian bowler Mohammed Shami has replaced Adam Zampa from the top wicket takers list and is now leading the chart with 23 wickets. He became the player of the match in the semi-final match against New Zealand by taking 7 wickets.
Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Total Runs
|Matches Played
|1
|Virat Kohli
|India
|711
|10
|2
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|591
|9
|3
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|578
|10
|4
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|552
|9
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|550
|10
|6
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|526
|10
|7
|David Warner
|Australia
|499
|9
|8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|442
|9
|9
|Mitch Marsh
|Australia
|426
|8
|10
|Dawid Malan
|England
|404
|9
Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Wickets
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|23
|2
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|22
|3
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|21
|4
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|18
|5
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|18
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|18
|7
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|17
|8
|Mitch Santner
|New Zealand
|16
|9
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|16
|10
|Haris Rauf
|Pakistan
|16
