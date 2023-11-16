Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World cup  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in World Cup 2023; Virat and Shami at Number 1

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in World Cup 2023; Virat and Shami at Number 1

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami leading the highest runs and wicket takers list of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 16 November 2023.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 16 November 2023.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is just a few days away from its final stage. India has already made it to the finals and will be joined by either Australia or South Africa on Sunday, 19 November 2023. The 'Men in Blue' have been spectacular in the ongoing World Cup and have broken several records. They reached the finals with a perfect score without losing any match. India is currently leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570.

Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer of world cup 2023. He surpassed the record of Sachin Tendulkar by hitting his 50th ODI century in the semi-final match against New Zealand. Kohli has now become an international batter with the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket. Besides, he is at number 1 spot in the most 50-plus scores in a world cup list, which was earlier lead by Sachin Tendulkar.

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami has replaced Adam Zampa from the top wicket takers list and is now leading the chart with 23 wickets. He became the player of the match in the semi-final match against New Zealand by taking 7 wickets.

Also ReadICC World Cup 2023: ‘Special’ Virat Kohli Inspires Shubman Gill

Highest Run Scorers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers Till 16 November

RankPlayer NameTeamTotal RunsMatches Played
1Virat KohliIndia71110
2Quinton de KockSouth Africa5919
3Rachin RavindraNew Zealand57810
4Daryl MitchellNew Zealand5529
5Rohit SharmaIndia55010
6Shreyas IyerIndia52610
7David WarnerAustralia4999
8Rassie van der DussenSouth Africa4429
9Mitch MarshAustralia4268
10Dawid MalanEngland4049
Also ReadWorld Cup 2023: From PM to Bollywood – India Unites To Congratulate Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Highest Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers Till 16 November

RankPlayer NameTeamWickets
1Mohammed ShamiIndia23
2Adam ZampaAustralia22
3Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka21
4Shaheen AfridiPakistan18
5Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa18
6Jasprit BumrahIndia18
7Marco JansenSouth Africa17
8Mitch SantnerNew Zealand16
9Bas de LeedeNetherlands16
10Haris RaufPakistan16
Also ReadWorld Cup 2023: Seven-Star Shami Scintillates in India’s 70 Run Win Over NZ

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 16 Nov 2023,09:51 AM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT