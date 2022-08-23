We Are Not Little Kids Having a Go at Each Other: Stokes on Equation With Kohli

"The people who have been watching us on TV would have enjoyed every single day of the Test match. That's something I have tried to bring in: take away the pressures of international cricket. They come with their own pressures regarding form. But sometimes when you look too much at that, you forget that we are sort of in the entertainment business. People come to watch us play because we are at the top level of our sport and sport is entertainment.



"So, go out there and entertain people for five days in a row for every session you have in the day. If we play well, we give ourselves a great chance of winning and if we play poorly, we are probably going to lose. It's pretty simple, but just go there, enjoy and have fun.