Graeme Smith Applauds Virat Kohli for Taking Test Cricket Seriously

To have all players from South Africa available for the inaugural edition of the new T20 league, the ODI series against Australia in January was forfeited, an implication of which is that they have lost out on 30 points in the World Cup Super League tally, risking their automatic qualification for ODI World Cup in India next year.



"For four weeks of an entire year, the priority will be the league. I feel that if we hadn't done this South African cricket could have probably lost eight to ten players to this UAE league. People also look at those three ODIs wrong."