Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, Qualifiers, Match List, India Squad, Venue, & Team List

The complete schedule and venue details for Asia Cup 2022 are here.
(Photo Courtesy: platinumlist.net)
The full schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 has been announced by the Asian Cricket Council. The sports tournament is all set to begin on 27 August and end on 11 September 2022. The Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka, but it will be played in the UAE due to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka. It is important to note that India is all set to play against its arch-rival Pakistan in its first match.
The Asia Cup 2022 match between India vs Pakistan will take place on 28 August at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interested viewers can buy the match tickets on platinumlist.net. The tickets for the match are available for sale on the website. The match will also be live streamed.
The main Asia Cup 2022 tournament is set to feature six teams that are divided into two groups of three teams each. India is ready to play alongside Pakistan in Group A. The final spot will be secured by the qualifier team.
Group Phase
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 27 August, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
India vs Pakistan, 28 August, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 30 August, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah
India vs Qualifier, 31 August, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
Pakistan vs Qualifier, 2 September, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah
Super 4 Phase
B1 vs B2, 3 September, 7:30 PM IST, Sharjah
A1 vs A2, 4 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
A1 vs B1, 6 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
A2 vs B2, 7 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
A1 vs B2, 8 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
A2 vs B1, 9 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
Final
1st in Super 4 vs 2nd in Super 4, 11 September, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai
