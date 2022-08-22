Inzamam-ul-Haq Calls Afridi’s Absence in Asia Cup 2022 Squad a ‘Massive Setback'

Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 with a knee injury.
(Photo: IANS)
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq acknowledged that left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi missing out on Asia Cup 2022 is a massive setback for Babar Azam & Co.
On August 20, Afridi was ruled out of Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE and subsequent seven-match home T20I series against England from September 20 to October 2 due to right knee ligament injury. The injury, coming after medical advice of 4-6 weeks of rest, also rules him out of Pakistan playing against India in Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.
Shaheen had played a huge role in Pakistan's resounding ten-wicket victory over India last year in the Men's T20 World Cup at the same venue, picking a stunning 3-31 in his four overs and keeping India to 151. Shaheen's efforts helped Pakistan earn their first win over India in Men's World Cups.
Afridi is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the T20I tri-series in New Zealand, also featuring Bangladesh as the third side and will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.
Despite Afridi's absence from the marquee match, Inzamam feels that India-Pakistan match will live up to the expectations. "But injuries are part of the game as these types of things happen to players. In his absence, the other boys are putting up good performances. I still expect the India-Pakistan match to be a fantastic one irrespective of where it is held and good cricket to be seen as both teams play T20 cricket very well."
Earlier, on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brought in young right-arm pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain as Afridi's replacement for the Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE.
