T20 Becoming Like Business, But Don't See Test Cricket Going Away: Ben Stokes

"It's obviously great for the game that things like that are happening. There's (a) lot more opportunity for players than there were 15 years ago in terms of life outside of cricket, security and everything like that. Obviously, the money that is involved in sport now in cricket, especially the T20 is a lot more than it was 15-20 years ago."

"A career in professional sport is for a very short period. Not only do you want to be playing your best cricket for as long as you can, you also have to think about the future because once you stop playing cricket, that could be it," said Stokes in a select virtual media interaction ahead of the release of his documentary 'Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes'.