Roger Federer Reminds the Crescendo of Tennis’ Golden Age Is Coming to a Close

A severe foot injury kept him out of the mix for much of last year and to plenty of dejection, the Spaniard withdrew from the Wimbledon 2022 semi-finals after suffering a seven-millimeter abdominal tear in his quarter-final victory over Taylor Fritz. As setbacks continue to mount and his body is no longer able to listen to the demands of his unfazed mind, how much longer can Nadal continue to be the Nadal we all long for and revere?

The answer to that could lie in his own words after his Round of 16 exit in the US Open at the hands of Frances Tiafoe, his first Grand Slam loss in 2022. "I need to go back. I need to fix things. I don't know when I going to come back. I am going to try to be ready mentally. When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there.

"Now I have to go home, I have more important things than tennis to attend to. Decisions will be made based on how everything goes in my personal life, which comes before my professional life. It's been a bit difficult for a few months but I want to finish the year with something very important, that is, my first child,” said Nadal, casting a major shadow of doubt on his own future in the sport.