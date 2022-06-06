Rafael Nadal and Roland Garros: The Fairytale Continues

Nadal wasn’t at his marauding best. But that did not matter. It hasn’t for much of his career. The Spaniard does not always rely on the symmetry of his game to diminish his opponents. Nadal seems to possess an inexhaustible supply of resilience in the safety of his steely heart. He draws from its infinite chambers at will to draw his opponents into a merciless battle of attrition.

In the past, Djokovic has shown us the virtue of standing up to Nadal, if you can access the skills needed to take the ball early. Even Federer appeared to draw some a similar playbook when he finally tamed Nadal in Melbourne in that glorious final of 2017. Perhaps, those tricks are not on the syllabi sheets circulated at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy.

Ruud, a student at that very academy, was playing from well behind the baseline. Nadal loves nothing more to do than press his opponents as far back as possible. It is a vantage point that allows him the full luxury of putting the tense strings to work on the ball, making it jump like a spitting cobra.