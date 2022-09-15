Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tennis Star Roger Federer To Retire Following Laver Cup in September

Tennis Star Roger Federer To Retire Following Laver Cup in September

The tennis legend said that he would not compete in grand slams or tours but will continue to play tennis.
The Quint
Sports
Published:

Tennis legend Roger Federer on Thursday, 15 September, announced his retirement from the sport after the Laver Cup, scheduled for the last week of September.

|

(Photo: PTI) 

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tennis legend Roger Federer on Thursday, 15 September, announced his retirement from the sport after the Laver Cup, scheduled for the last week of September.</p></div>

Tennis legend Roger Federer on Thursday, 15 September, announced that he will retire from the sport following the Laver Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the last week of September.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT