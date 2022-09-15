Sania, Mithali and Virat Among Celebrities to Share Tributes for Roger Federer

Tennis great Roger Federer will retire after Laver Cup.
Image: PTI
On Thursday, 15 September, tennis great Roger Federer announced he will retire from the sport after participating in the Laver Cup, which will be held later this month. The Swiss Maestro’s retirement is certain to leave an enormous void in the sport, and since his announcement, a benumbed sports family have unanimously celebrated his legacy on social media.
Opening up on his recent struggles with injuries, Federer wrote in his announcement “The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”
Here is how the sports fraternity and other celebrities reacted to his retirement:
Virat Kohli paid tribute to Roger Federer.
Sania Mirza's Instagram story.
