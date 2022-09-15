'I Wish This Day Would Have Never Come': Rafael Nadal on Federer's Retirement

Reacting to retirement announcement of Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer on Thursday, 15 September, Spanish player Rafael Nadal, who is also one of Federer's biggest competitors, said, "I wish this day would have never come."

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court," Nadal tweeted.