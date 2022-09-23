Retirement of Roger Federer Is the Abdication of Tennis Royalty

This is a time of endings. In the midst of the all-consuming media spectacle surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II, “tennis royalty” in the form of Roger Federer will retire in the same week and in the same city that she is laid to rest.

When the career of a sporting celebrity concludes, it is widely represented as if they have died, in what journalists call “sports obituaries.”

The person in question is usually still alive and will probably go on to be successful in the business, media and/or charity sectors. But the experience of watching them perform live at the stadium or on screen immediately mutates into nostalgic reflection.

So, what can be said about the sporting life of “Roger,” one of the few people often known solely by their given name?