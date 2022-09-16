The Tide of Time Carries Roger Federer Into Retirement

It is a dense moment of significant gravity in the world of tennis.

Roger Federer, an imperial genius from the Swiss town of Basel, has decided to draw the gilded curtains down on a wild dream.

Beyond the staggering numbers of his career, Federer will be remembered for his definitive influence in shaping the greatest era in tennis. He will remain immortal for producing greatness with his dancing feet, a poetic harmony of mind and motion.

As with Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey, Federer’s body of artistic work will endure the passage of time.