Rafael Nadal Reigns Supreme at Roland Garros; Wins 14th French Open Crown

Rafael Nadal has done it yet again! The Spaniard has won a 14th French Open title, easing past first-time major finalist Casper Ruud in straight sets in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

Nadal won at a canter, winning his 22nd Grand Slam title in 2 hours and 18 minutes. He won the contest 6-3,6-3, 6-0, getting past a small scare in the second set when he was down 1-3 at one stage.

But once Nadal got going in the second set, he did not slow down, winning the next 11 games on the bounce to clinch the win in grand style.