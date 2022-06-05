Rafael Nadal Reigns Supreme at Roland Garros; Wins 14th French Open Crown

Rafael Nadal won the 2022 French Open in straight sets
Image: Roland Garros/Twitter
Rafael Nadal has done it yet again! The Spaniard has won a 14th French Open title, easing past first-time major finalist Casper Ruud in straight sets in the men’s singles final on Sunday.
Nadal won at a canter, winning his 22nd Grand Slam title in 2 hours and 18 minutes. He won the contest 6-3,6-3, 6-0, getting past a small scare in the second set when he was down 1-3 at one stage.
But once Nadal got going in the second set, he did not slow down, winning the next 11 games on the bounce to clinch the win in grand style.
Nadal has now won both the Grand Slams so far this year, after claiming the title in the Australian Open as well. At 36, he becomes the oldest men's singles champion at Roland Garros.
In front of a raucous crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier, the 36-year-old produced an intense and aggressive first-set performance, hitting his forehand with heavy topspin to outmanoeuvre the Norwegian and move ahead.
After making a slow start to the second set, the Spaniard rallied from 1-3 by returning to basics. He hung in points, won the longer exchanges and produced an array of stunning passing shots off both wings to take further control, before racing clear in the third set to secure another memorable victory.
Nadal now leads the race for the most Grand Slams by 2, with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic behind him on 20 titles.
The Spaniard’s first triumph here came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris.
Nadal, who will rise to No 4 in the ATP Rankings on Monday, moved past Top 10 stars Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev to set a first ATP Head to Head meeting with World No 8 Ruud.
Following his triumph over the Norwegian, the Spaniard has become the third player to earn four Top 10 wins at a Grand Slam since the ATP Rankings started in 1973. Mats Wilander at Roland Garros in 1982 and Roger Federer at the Australian Open in 2017 also achieved the feat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)