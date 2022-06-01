French Open: Rafael Nadal Trumps Novak Djokovic in Four Sets, Enters Semi-Final

Rafael Nadal has entered the semi-final of the 2022 French Open.
(Photo: Twitter)
Rafael Nadal has won an epic four set encounter against rival Novak Djokovic at his favoured French Open to enter the semi-final.
The 13-time former French Open winner is now another step closer to his 22nd Grand Slam title, after winning the 21st at the Australian Open earlier this year.
The final scoreline read 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.
(More to follow)
