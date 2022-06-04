Iga Swiatek Wins 2022 French Open Women's Singles Title; Defeats Coco Gauff

World Number 1 Iga Swiatek won her second singles French Open title on Saturday, seeing off the challenge from American Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Capping off her flawless clay-court season, Swiatek, who has been in sensational form, won the final 6-1, 6-3 in 68 minutes at Roland Garros.

She had won the French Open in 2020 as well which made her the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The Polish ace dropped just one set in seven matches on her way to the title. The final is Swiatek’s 35th consecutive win on the WTA Tour, tying Venus Williams for the longest women's winning streak since 2000.