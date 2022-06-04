Viswanathan Anand Conquers Time As He Continues To Tango With Chess Elite

Into his fourth decade as an elite chess player (he broke inside the top ten for the first time in 1991), Anand shows no signs of withering. An emphatic return to the top ten underlines the legendary champion's continued hunger for the enervating challenges of top tier chess. In a world of increasingly younger champions, Anand is an antique that remains a priceless piece of history as much as he remains a modern enigma.

Anand’s resurgence to the top tier of chess elite coincides with the poignant emergence of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. The latter is a 16-year-old with infinite possibilities and his rapid evolution as a chess player took a steep turn when he beat Carlsen not once but twice in recent months.

The great Tiger of Madras can probably identify with the teen prodigy's steep climb, perhaps even rekindle some of his heroic memories from the 1980s. Anand was also 16 when he became the national chess champion in 1986 and the FIDE World Junior Champion a year later.

It is no mean feat for a classical player like Anand, who grew up consuming reams upon reams of chess theory, to mix it up with a young generation of stars growing up with mind-bending digital infrastructure and teaching systems. But Anand seems to be extending his reign through a constant process of adaptation and active learning that can put some of the youngsters to shame.