ADVERTISEMENT
French Open: Rafael Nadal Trumps Novak Djokovic in Four Sets, Enters Semi-Final
Nadal has moved one step closer to winning his 22nd Grand Slam title.
i
Rafael Nadal has won an epic four set encounter against rival Novak Djokovic at his favoured French Open to enter the semi-final.
The 13-time former French Open winner is now another step closer to his 22nd Grand Slam title, after winning the 21st at the Australian Open earlier this year.
The final scoreline read 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.
ADVERTISEMENT
(More to follow)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×