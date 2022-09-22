Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer to Pair up With Rafael Nadal in His Last Match

The collective dream of innumerable tennis fanatics will become a reality on Friday, 23 September, as two of the greatest icons to have graced the sport, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be seen teaming up for a doubles match in Laver Cup 2022.

In the last ever match of his illustrious tennis career, Swiss ace Roger Federer will have Rafael Nadal by his side, when they take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.