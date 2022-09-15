‘I Know My Body’s Capacities, Limits’: Roger Federer To Retire Post Laver Cup

The only male tennis player to win 20 grand slams, Federer also said, “The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure… I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries.”

Roger Federer won his first grand slam in 2003, when he won the Wimbledon title, and went on to win six Australian Opens, one French Open, eight Wimbledons, and five US Open titles since. He has been suffering from a knee injury for the last few years.