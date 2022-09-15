‘I Know My Body’s Capacities, Limits’: Roger Federer To Retire Post Laver Cup
The legendary sportsperson said that he would not compete in grand slams or tours but will continue to play tennis.
Tennis legend Roger Federer on Thursday, 15 September, announced that he will retire from the sport following the Laver Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the last week of September.
“The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”Roger Federer
Federer thanked his wife, children, parents, team, and sponsors in an emotional retirement announcement. Moreover, he also thanked his competitors. He said:
“I would also like to thank my competitors on the court. I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget. We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels.”
The only male tennis player to win 20 grand slams, Federer also said, “The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure… I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries.”
Roger Federer won his first grand slam in 2003, when he won the Wimbledon title, and went on to win six Australian Opens, one French Open, eight Wimbledons, and five US Open titles since. He has been suffering from a knee injury for the last few years.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports
Topics: roger federer Tennis ATP
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.