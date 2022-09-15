'I Wish This Day Would Have Never Come': Rafael Nadal on Federer's Retirement
Federer, on Thursday, said that he will retire from the sport following the Laver Cup in September.
Reacting to retirement announcement of Swiss Tennis star Roger Federer on Thursday, 15 September, Spanish player Rafael Nadal, who is also one of Federer's biggest competitors, said, "I wish this day would have never come."
"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court," Nadal tweeted.
He also said that "there are still lots of things to do together."
"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London," he said.
'I Know My Body’s Capacities and Limits'
While announcing his retirement, Federer said "The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”
