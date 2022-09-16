Reminiscing the Remarkable Career of Roger Federer Through His 10 Best Wins

1. Federer vs Sampras, 2001 Wimbledon

On one hand was the world number 1, a four-time defending champion and the then all-time leader in terms of Grand Slam wins. Pitted against him was a 19-year-old youngster from Switzerland's Basel, with not much to boast of in his showreel, except perhaps a Wimbledon Boys’ Championship win.

Though the world number 1 was not having the best of years, not many would have batted an eyelid had the fourth-round men’s singles match in 2001 Wimbledon between Pete Sampras and Roger Federer turned out to be a one-sided drab affair.

The American had won all of his last 31 matches at Wimbledon and had made it past the fourth round in the previous ten editions of the tournament. He was up against a teenager who considered him his idol.