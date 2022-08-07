India at CWG 2022, Day 9 Wrap: Men's Hockey Team Win SF, Sharath Kamal in Finals

A wrap of all the big Indian results from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
(Photo: PTI)
Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games saw India bag medals in athletics, wrestling, boxing and lawn bowls, while the men's hockey team progressed to the final and the women's cricket team too made it to the gold medal match.
Among the ones to finish on top of the podium on Saturday were wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen while the contingent's account on the day was opened by race walker Priyanka Goswami and then steeplechaser Avinash Sable, who both won silvers.
Here's a wrap of all the big Indian results on Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Priyanka of India competes in the women's 10,000 meters race walk at the 2022 CWG
Race walker Priyanka Goswami and steeplechaser Avinash Sable both bagged silver medals to add to the Indian athletics contingent's tally.
Priyanka won India's first CWG medal in the 10km race walk while Sable too was the first Indian to finish on the podium in the 3000m steeplechase event.
Tokyo Olympian Priyanka clocked 43:38.82, a new Indian national record, and improved her previous personal best of 48:30.35 by almost five minutes.
Sable became the first non-Kenyan to win a medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games since 1994 and set a national record with a timing of 8:11.20, which is his personal best.
The women's 4x100m relay team also made it to Sunday's final, finishing second in their heat with a time of 44.45s. Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda and NS Simi will now be seen on Sunday at 5:24pm in the final.
Gold medallist Naveen Kumar after the 74kg final at the 2022 CWG.
Vinesh Phogat completed a hat-trick of CWG gold medals while Ravi Dahiya too went unchallenged as Indian wrestlers wrapped up their campaign with a rich haul of 12 medals.
Overall, India have won six gold, one silver and five bronze medals.
Naveen (74kg) was the third gold medallist for India in the wrestling arena, defeating Pakistan's Tahir Muhammad Sharif 9-0 in the final.
In the women's 50kg, Pooja Gehlot won the bronze while Pooja Sihag (76kg) also grabbed a bronze by beating Australia's Naomi de Bruine by technical superiority.
The last Indian bout in the competition, Deepak Nehra (97kg) outplayed Pakistan's Tayab Raza 10-2 in the bronze play-off as the country signed off from the wrestling competition with a high success.
India's Silver medalists Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar after the lawn bowls men's fours final.
India won its second medal in the lawn bowls event at the Commonwealth Games as the men's fours team were defeated in the gold medal match by Northern Ireland.
The final score read 18-5.
The Indian team comprised Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip).
Nikhat Zareen of India after winning her bout against Stubley S Alfia of England during semifinal match at the 2022 CWG.
Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas and Sagar Ahlawat entered the finals of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
Nikhat stormed into the gold medal match of women's 50kg after outclassing England's Stubley Alfia Savannah 5-0. Panghal (51kg), too, displayed his class as he reached his second consecutive CWG final.
In the penultimate bout of the day, Sagar earned a unanimous 5-0 victory over Nigeria's Ifeanyi Onyekwere to reach the gold medal contest. Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) also remained on course for a gold in her maiden appearance.
Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Rohit Tokas and Muhammed Hussamuddin lost their semi-finals and finished with bronze medals.
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with teammates Radha Yadav and Shafali Verma after winning the semi-final of the 2022 CWG.
A half century from Smriti Mandhana and a brilliant bowling outing from Sneh Rana helped India beat England by 4 runs and enter the gold medal match of the first-ever women's T20 event at the Commonwealth Games.
Needing 165 to win, England were cruising at 132/3 and the hosts required only 33 runs off 24 balls but off-spinner Rana (4-0-28-2) bowled extremely well. She gave away only 3 runs in the 18th and 9 runs in the final over.
England finished at 160 for 6 with Harmanpreet Kaur's brigade earning sweet revenge of the 2017 ODI World Cup final defeat at the Lord's.
Olympic bronze medallists India beat South Africa 3-2 to qualify for the men's hockey final.
Abhishek (20th minute), Mandeep Singh (28th) and Jugraj Singh (58th) scored for India, while South Africa's goals came from the sticks of Ryan Julius (33rd) and Mustapha Cassiem (59th).
India will now play the final on Monday at 5pm IST.
India's mixed doubles pair Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja during the mixed doubles Table Tennis semi-final match at the 202 CWG.
40-year-old paddler Sharath Kamal continued his sensational run to reach the finals of both the men's and mixed doubles events and assure India of at least two more medals.
Sharath first paired up with G Sathiyan to beat the Australian pair of Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7) in the men's doubles semifinal clash. The Indian duo will face England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the gold medal match.
Sharath then combined with the young Sreeja Akula to enter the mixed doubles final with a 3-2 win over the Australian duo of Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee.
In the women's singles too, Sreeja put up a good show before suffering a narrow 3-4 defeat to Singapore's Tianwei Feng. Akula lost 6-11 11-8 11-6 9-11 8-11 11-8 10-12 to Feng in a pulsating semifinal.
However, it was a disappointing end to Manika Batra's campaign at the showpiece after she and her women's doubles partner Diya Parag Chitale lost 1-3 against Wales' pairing of Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey in the quarterfinals. Manika had won four medals, including two golds, at Gold Coast but she will have to return empty handed from Birmingham after failing to reach the podium in a single event.
Young Lakshya Sen recorded another comfortable win but double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth had to work hard to enter the badminton semifinals on Saturday.
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had claimed a silver in 2018, also moved into the semifinals as did the young women's combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.
World number 10 Sen beat Mauritius' Julien Georges Paul 21-12 21-11 after Sindhu beat Malaysia's Goh Wei Jin 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 and Srikanth defeated England's Toby Penty 21-19, 21-17.
Satwik and Chirag, ranked 7th in the world, prevailed 21-19 21-11 over Australia's Jacob Schueler and Nathan Tang, while Gayatri and Treesa beat Jamaica's Katherine Jam and Tahila Richarson 21-8 21-6 in another lop-sided contest.
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal suffered a 0-2 loss to New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semi-final of the mixed doubles event and will now fight for a bronze on Sunday.
The Indian duo lost 7-11 4-11.
Earlier in the day, the men's doubles pair of Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh also ended their campaign after going down 8-11 8-11 to Ng Eain Yow and Yuen Chee Wern of Malaysia.
