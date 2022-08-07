India at CWG 2022, Day 9 Wrap: Men's Hockey Team Win SF, Sharath Kamal in Finals

Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games saw India bag medals in athletics, wrestling, boxing and lawn bowls, while the men's hockey team progressed to the final and the women's cricket team too made it to the gold medal match.

Among the ones to finish on top of the podium on Saturday were wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya and Naveen while the contingent's account on the day was opened by race walker Priyanka Goswami and then steeplechaser Avinash Sable, who both won silvers.

Here's a wrap of all the big Indian results on Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.