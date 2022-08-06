CWG 2022: Smriti Blasts 61 as India Post 164/5 Against England in Semi-final

A new and improved Deepti Sharma chipped in with 22 off 20 balls but India might think they ended 15 runs short of the par-score after 64 runs came in the six Powerplay overs.

The next 14 overs yielded 100 runs as India lost the momentum when three wickets fell in quick succession during middle overs. Rodrigues and Deepti added an invaluable 53 runs for the fourth wicket partnership.

Mandhana's drives are the most picturesque thing in women's cricket, and one would rub his eyes in disbelief when the normally rampaging Shafali Verma (17 off 15 balls) was the silent partner in their opening stand of 76 in 7.5 overs.