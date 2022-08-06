CWG 2022: Avinash Sable Bags Silver in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase at Birmingham

India's Avinash Sable clocked a personal best time of 8:11.20s to bag silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 27-year-old has now become the fourth athelte to win a medal for India in track and field at Birmingham after Priyanka Goswami (women's 10,000m race walk), Tejaswin Shankar (men's high jump) and Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump).