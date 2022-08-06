CWG 2022: Avinash Sable Bags Silver in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase at Birmingham

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot leads Avinash Mukund Sable (left) of India in the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.
(Photo: PTI)
India's Avinash Sable clocked a personal best time of 8:11.20s to bag silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The 27-year-old has now become the fourth athelte to win a medal for India in track and field at Birmingham after Priyanka Goswami (women's 10,000m race walk), Tejaswin Shankar (men's high jump) and Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump).
Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot, who finished ahead of Sable with a 8:11.15s timing grabbed the gold while another Kenyan, Amos Serem (8:16.83s) finished in third place.
The silver in Birmingham is a huge consolation for Sable, who hails from Maharashtra as he had finished a dissapointing 11th in the World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, USA, last July.