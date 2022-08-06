CWG 2022: Silver Delight for Priyanka Goswami in Women’s 10,000m Race Walk

India's Priyanka Goswami has clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to win the silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Uttar Pradesh has added a third medal in track and field for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India had won a bronze medal earlier through Tejaswin Shankar in the men's high jump and a silver in men's long jump through Murali Sreeshankar.