CWG 2022: Silver Delight for Priyanka Goswami in Women’s 10,000m Race Walk

The 26-year-old has added a third medal in track and field for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Siddharth Suresh
Priyanka Goswami of India clocked a personal best to win silver in the women's 10,000m race walk at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. 

(Photo: Instagram/ Altered by The Quint)

India's Priyanka Goswami has clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to win the silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who hails from Uttar Pradesh has added a third medal in track and field for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. India had won a bronze medal earlier through Tejaswin Shankar in the men's high jump and a silver in men's long jump through Murali Sreeshankar.

Meanwhile, Australia's Jemima Montag who set a Games record and personal best of 42:34.30s won the gold medal. Emily Wamusyi Ngii with a timing of 43:50.86s emerged third in the behind Priyanka.

However, it was a dissapointing finish from another Indian, Bhawana Jat, as she came last in the race. Despite finishing last out of all the finalists, Bhawana also clocked a personal best of 47:13.14s.

