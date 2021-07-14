Raul is Negative, Casillas Not Bright: RM President in Leaked Recordings

Raul scored 323 goals in 741 games for Real Madrid, but that doesn't spare him the criticism of the club president.



"Raul is a bad person; he thinks Real Madrid is his and he uses what there is at the club for his own benefit... As he's finished (as a player), he says 'before I am finished, I'm going to finish with Madrid'. He's very negative and he's destroying Madrid and the morale of the players, so people say 'It's Madrid that's bad, not Raul."