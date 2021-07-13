La Liga Rules May Not Allow Barcelona to Keep Lionel Messi

Messi, who had his share of disagreements with the previous management, no doubt wants to stay in Barcelona and new club president Joan Laporta came to power promising that he would do everything to keep the Argentine at the Nou Camp. His contract ran out at the end of June when he was playing in the Copa America for Argentina. It is largely expected that he will sign on the dotted line soon on return to Spain.

Currently, Barcelona needs to cut their wage bill and according to a report in New York Times, unless the club reduce 200 million euros from their wage bill, they won’t be able to register any new players, including Messi.

The club faces debts of more than 1 billion euros and losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars and are finding it tough to balance its books in compliance with the league rules.

La Liga rules put a cap on the spending to only a percentage of club revenue and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona's salary limit was set at 348 million Euros. The league calculates different limits for each team based on each club’s income statements, but caps spending at 70 percent of revenues. The rules also say that a team can spend only a quarter of the money it receives from player sales on new contracts.

The league officials led by President Javier Tebas have refused to weaken their rules.

Even as Barcelona look to a find a way out and maintain a confident face up until then, Messi will most likely have to accept a substantial pay cut. The club on their part have throughout maintained that everything is working smoothly in the process of Messi signing a new contract.

Only recently did Laporta said on Mago Pop's show 'Nothing is Impossible', "Messi's renewal is progressing adequately.