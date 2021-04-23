Super League: From Shock Announcement to Spontaneous Combustion

More Money & Less Risk of Losing It

To go against European football’s parent body, to walk away from Europe’s biggest football tournament and face the ire of fans and sponsors – how did the clubs think the could pull it off?

Many British pundits believe this idea has its origins in America.

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal are owned by Americans as we do know, in America they don’t have an elimination system in their leagues, like in the NBA or the NFL. Unlike the Premier League or the Champions League.

In the Premier League, if you don’t keep up your quality of play, you risk relegation and have to play the Championship the next season. For the Champions League, too, in the Premier League, you need to finish in the top four to qualify for the next season.

This ‘uncertainty’ is what Super League teams would entirely eliminate. The proposed tournament basically would see no elimination, all ‘Founding Clubs’ would play every season. Nobody would basically need to do well or win a certain number of matches to qualify for the next season.

You play every season, you play every club. Your income from the league is a guaranteed fixed amount.

While this would be an ideal set-up for the owners, the players, fans, managers all simply rejected the format.