Watch: Fans Let English Football Down Despite Historic Run at Euro 2020

On a night that was meant to be one of the biggest in the history of English football, violence and racism reared its ugly head as the fans of the England men’s national team went on the rampage.

The actions of the fans and the damages caused caught everyone’s attention as expected and almost every high-profile personality made their displeasure known. England captain Harry Kane lashed out saying they did not want fans of that ilk.

After England lost the 2020 Euro final against Italy at Wembley, violent fans not only attacked the visiting Italian fans but also racially abused their own players – namely the black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, all of whom had missed penalties in the tense final.