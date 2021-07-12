Three Lions Roared at Euro 2020 But Were Let Down by Racist Fans

At the end of the evening, Luke Shaw’s early goal seemed like an age ago as England and Southgate were wrecked yet again by a penalty shootout, a jinx they seemed to have banished or at least begun the journey in Russia against Colombia.

Yes, it did not come home, but England edged closer to fulfilling a plan set in motion 10 years ago. Southgate joined the FA in 2011, and with former director of development Sir Trevor Brooking hatching the 10-year plan that would see England play attractive and successful football, which has finally borne fruit.

In 2013, the English set their targets on the 2022 World Cup, a clock was installed in a newly built coaches' room, counting down the days to Qatar 2022.

There were plenty of positives for England in the Euro campaign, but the team was yet again let down by their fans, who turned to violence and racism to express their disappointment.