Faf du Plessis To Lead Johannesburg Super Kings, Stephen Fleming Named as Coach

Du Plessis played 100 matches for Chennai Super Kings, first from 2011-15 and then from 2018-2021. "I have an extremely lucky and long relationship with Chennai. When the opportunity presented itself again, I was extremely happy with that. I think it's going to be (the SA20 league) incredibly crucial for the sustainability of South African cricket. I've almost been seeing first hand the difference that league cricket can have an impact on a country's cricket."



"Certainly been involved with the IPL for the last 10-11 years. You see the difference that it makes to the young generation and the young players, especially in that Indian cricket team and environment. That knowledge and wisdom and experience that you can share across with your young talent in your own country, I think that's extremely important for the growth of the national team. The way that they've set up the league now looks like it's going to be one of the big leagues across the globe," said du Plessis on reuniting with CSK brand in SA20 league as captain of Johannesburg Super Kings.