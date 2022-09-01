Rohit Surpasses Virat as Team India’s Second Most Successful T20I Captain

On Wednesday, Suryakumar Yadav's fireworks in the last seven overs sealed India's Super Four spot in Asia Cup 2022 with a 40-run win over Hong Kong in a Group A match.

At 94/2 in 13 overs, when KL Rahul's struggle ended at 36 off 39 balls, Suryakumar walked in and completely changed the complexion of India's innings.

With his drives, slashes, scoops and sweeps apart from audacious wrist play sending the ball all over the park, he remained unbeaten on 68 off 26 balls, hitting six fours and as many sixes. 60 of his 68 runs came off boundaries, scored at a strike-rate of 261.53.

His belligerent stroke-play made other batters in the Indian side look as if they were batting on a very different pitch. While Suryakumar hit 12 boundaries in his 26-ball knock, all other Indian batters managed to hit nine boundaries collectively in 96 balls.