IPL Side Punjab Kings Decide to Part Ways With Head Coach Anil Kumble

The Punjab Kings have made it to the IPL playoffs only twice, with just a single final appearance in 2014 in which they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kumble was in charge of the team in 42 matches, winning 18 and losing 22 of them. Under him, two of the team's matches were tied.

Kumble had earlier served as the mentor for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore before taking over the coaching responsibilities of the Indian team in 2016.