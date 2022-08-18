Dubai Capitals Sign Powell, Mujeeb, Chameera, Allen, Rajapaksa & Raza For ILT20

The inaugural edition of ILT20 will be played in a 34-match format across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, starting from January 2023. Apart from GMR Group owning the Dubai Emirates, Reliance Industries Limited (franchise name as the MI Emirates), Lancer Capital, Adani Sportsline (franchise name as Gulf Giants), Knight Riders Group (franchise name as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) and Capri Global are the other team owners in the league.



ILT20 will be in a direct clash with So'th Africa's T20 League, also scheduled to begin from next year. Both leagues will be operating during the time when'Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and 'angladesh's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be on.