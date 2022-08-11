Faf du Plessis to Reunite With Chennai Super Kings in CSA T20 League: Report

A report by Cricbuzz says that the Chennai Super Kings management has roped in the former South Africa captain as their marquee signing for the Johannesburg franchise in the CSA T20 League.

The inaugural edition of the league, slated to begin in January 2023, will be contested by six teams, all owned by IPL franchise owners.

"Wednesday (August 10) was the last day for the direct acquisition of players for the six-team league, to be launched early next year. Bound by a confidentiality clause, the six franchises, all owned by the IPL teams, refused to disclose their star signings, but Cricbuzz can confirm that du Plessis, a former CSK regular, is back with his old team," said the report.