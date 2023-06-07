WTC Final, Ind vs Aus: Head’s Ton, Smith’s 95 Establishes Australia’s Authority

While Head was being the aggressor and was also aided in his free-flowing stroke play by Indian bowlers giving him width and overpitched deliveries on pads, Steve Smith was the gritty force from the other end. The premier batter held on despite not looking at his fluent best to be 95 not out off 227 balls, including hitting 14 boundaries.

After initially bowling well in patches and beating the bat a lot, India were very inconsistent and conceded way too many boundaries as Head and Smith piled the agony and tired them under the hot afternoon sun.

Head began the final session by driving a half-volley off Jadeja and punching Umesh Yadav through cover to collect a brace of fours. He cracked a cut past gully off Shami, before ramping off the pacer twice for four and six to get into 90s.