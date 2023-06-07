WTC Final 2023: Indians Fans Unhappy With Ashwin’s Absence From Playing XI

As the Indian cricket team is struggling to cope up with the Aussie batters in the final of World Test Championship 2023, which is being played in England's Oval, the fans are upset with the exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI.

India opted to field four pacers in Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami; with Ravindra Jadeja being the solitary spinner. With this combination, the current world number 1 bowler in Test cricket, Ashwin has missed out on selection.