WTC Final 2023: Indians Fans Unhappy With Ashwin’s Absence From Playing XI

Ashwin's absence from the WTC Final playing XI is unpleasing to the fans
(Photo: BCCI)
As the Indian cricket team is struggling to cope up with the Aussie batters in the final of World Test Championship 2023, which is being played in England's Oval, the fans are upset with the exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI.
India opted to field four pacers in Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami; with Ravindra Jadeja being the solitary spinner. With this combination, the current world number 1 bowler in Test cricket, Ashwin has missed out on selection.
Fans are understandably unhappy with selection, with Ashwin having done well in the ongoing WTC cycle. Here's how Twitter reacted to his exclusion:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)