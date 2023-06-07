Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WTC Final 2023: Indians Fans Unhappy With Ashwin’s Absence From Playing XI

WTC Final 2023: Indians Fans Unhappy With Ashwin’s Absence From Playing XI

WTC Final 2023: Despite being the world number 1 bowler in Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin was not selected.
Nandini Rikhee
Cricket
Published:

Ashwin's absence from the WTC Final playing XI is unpleasing to the fans

(Photo: BCCI)

As the Indian cricket team is struggling to cope up with the Aussie batters in the final of World Test Championship 2023, which is being played in England's Oval, the fans are upset with the exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI.

India opted to field four pacers in Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami; with Ravindra Jadeja being the solitary spinner. With this combination, the current world number 1 bowler in Test cricket, Ashwin has missed out on selection.

Shardul Thakur managed to dismiss David Warner, but at the time of writing, had conceded 52 runs in 12 overs. Umesh Yadav, on the other hand, conceded 54 runs in his first 14 overs, without any wicket to his name.

Fans are understandably unhappy with selection, with Ashwin having done well in the ongoing WTC cycle. Here's how Twitter reacted to his exclusion:

