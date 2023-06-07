WTC Final: Players Don Black Armbands in Solidarity With Odisha Accident Victims

Players from the Indian and Australian cricket teams, who are competing in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 in England's Oval, were spotted wearing black armbands as they came out to play after the toss.

The armbands are being worn as mark of condolence for the victims of the unfortunate train accident in Odisha. A minute of silence was also observed to pay respect to the victims, before the national anthems of the two countries were played.