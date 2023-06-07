India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final 2023, Day 1: India Win Toss, Bowl First

India vs Australia live score and updates of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI, altered by The Quint)
India and Australia are competing in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship final, which is being played in England's Oval.
India won the toss and opted to bat first.
Australia topped the 2021-23 WTC league phase standings, with 11 wins in 19 matches.
With 10 wins in 18 games, India stood second.
Australia hold the upper hand in head-to-head records, by a 44-32 margin.
The team Rohit Sharma has announced is on expected lines. Ravichandran Ashwin has had to miss out, with Oval not being a ground that is tailor-made for the tweakers. Instead, Shardul Thakur has got a game.
As for Australia, Nathan Lyon is the solitary spinner, whilst as Cummins had previously stated, Scott Boland has been included in the playing XI.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
India have won the first battle, that is, the flip of the coin!
Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first, with the conditions likely to become more batting-friendly as the game progresses.
"The conditions and also the weather is overcast. The pitch won't change too much," Rohit said after the toss. "We would have bowled as well. Hopefully day four and five, there's a bit of spin," Pat Cummins said.
As they often do, Australia have essentially, all but confirmed their playing XI a day ahead of the game. Albeit Michael Neser was roped in to replace Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland will be featuring with the ball.
All eyes will now, understandably, be on the Indian playing XI. Ravichandran Ashwin has often done well against the Aussies, but with the English conditions not having much purchase for the spinners, Shardul Thakur could get a game.
The head-to-head records between these two teams can be viewed from two varying perspectives. Holistically, Australia have the upper hand, with a 44-32 margin in their favour.
That being said, the men in blue have performed well against the baggy greens in recent years, with Australia's last series win over India coming way back in the 2014/15 Border Gavaskar Trophy.
India vs Australia Live Score and WTC Final 2023 Latest Updates: The two most consistent red-ball teams of the last couple of years – India and Australia – will compete in the final of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship.
Led by Rohit Sharma, India finished second in the league stages, winning 10 of their 18 matches, with the last of those two wins coming against Australia.
The baggy greens, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, have been the team to beat in Test cricket in recent times. They did not lose a single series, barring the very last one against India, in the last WTC cycle.
