WTC Final: India vs Australia – 5 Key Player Battles Which Could Dictate Result

If you claim any game of cricket to be an eleven-against-eleven affair, you are running the risk of being termed anachronistic. Whilst the statement is macro-cosmically correct, the synergetic evolution of cricket and technology has shifted the focus to the numerous, intrinsic one-against-one battles within the game,

‘Matchups’ is the new buzzword of the game, and it will be used extensively for the next five days – between 7-12 June – as the two best red-ball teams of the last couple of years, India and Australia, will be competing for a crown called the ICC World Test Championship.