Cameron Green Ready to Face Familiar Face Rohit Sharma in WTC Final

Green has enjoyed a purple patch in recent times including a five-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test, then made his mark with the bat for a maiden Test ton.



That breakthrough century came in Green's 20th Test as Australia chased an unlikely victory against India on a flat track in Ahmedabad but ultimately fell short and lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1.



The 24-year-old played the last two of the four Tests in that series, including Australia's victory in Indore, but saw enough of India to pick out their main threat when the teams meet again the WTC Final.



"Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments. A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that," Green said.



Green was the last of the Australia squad to meet up with the group in England after Mumbai went deep in the IPL playoffs, but expects to have no issues switching out of the T20 mindset in time for the WTC Final that starts on June 7.



"There is nothing like Test cricket when you're kind of out in the middle. Obviously your nerves are running really high. I think the best players are the best ones that are able to handle that," Green said.