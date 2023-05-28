WTC Final: Yashasvi Replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as Stand-by Player in Indian Squad

For India, Jaiswal, the in-form left-handed opener has been included as a stand-by player alongside middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar.

Jaiswal, who amassed 625 runs in 14 innings of IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals, including a century and five fifties, replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is reportedly getting married in the initial days of June.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, Jaiswal scored 315 runs in five matches, averaging 45, including making a fifty and a century. He went on to make 213 and 144 in the Irani Trophy for the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh, with his aggregate of 357 runs in the match the most-ever for a batter in an Irani Trophy match.